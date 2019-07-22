What to expect in fashion news from week 30, 2019

What’s going on in the world of fashion this week? FashionUnited takes a look ahead at the upcoming news and events for the 30th week of the year. Below are the main points from the editorial agenda in the period between 22-28 July, 2019.

Pure London (21-23 July)

On Sunday the Pure London trade show will be back in the UK capital. Keep an eye out for FashionUnited’s coverage of the three day event.

Hermes Q2 (23 July)

In the first quarter of 2019, Hermès Group said that consolidated revenue amounted to 1,610 million euros (1,795.5 million dollars). The company will publish its 2 results on Tuesday.

VF Corp Q1 (24 July)

For its fourth quarter and full year ended March 30, 2019, VF Corporation’s revenue increased 6 percent or 9 percent in constant dollars to 3.2 billion dollars and 12 percent or 13 percent in constant dollars to 13.8 billion dollars, respectively. The group will publish its first quarter results on Wednesday.

Columbia Sportswear Q2 (25 July)

Net sales at Columbia Sportswear Company increased 8 percent or 10 percent constant-currency to 654.6 million dollars for the first quarter of 2019. The company will announce its !2 results on Thursday.

Deckers Brands Q1 (25 July)

For the fourth fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2019, Deckers Brands net sales decreased 1.6 percent or 1.4 percent on constant currency to 394.1 million dollars, while full year net sales increased 6.2 percent to 2.020 billion dollars and on a constant currency basis, net sales increased 5.8 percent. The company will publish its Q1 results on Thursday.

Showroomprivé H1 (25 July)

European online retailer Showroomprivé reported 2.3 percent drop in net revenues to 147.3 million euros (165.5 million dollars) in the first quarter of 2019 and 1.7 percent adjusted for the closing of business in Germany, Poland and the multi-currency website. The company will announce its H1 results on Thursday.