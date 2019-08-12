What to expect in fashion news from week 33, 2019

What’s going on in the world of fashion this week? FashionUnited takes a look ahead at the upcoming news and events for the 33rd week of the year. Below are the main points from the editorial agenda in the period between 12-18 August, 2019.

JD.com Q2 (13 August)

JD.com reported a 20.9 percent increase in net revenues to 121.1 billion yuan (118 billion dollars) in the first quarter of 2019 compared to the same quarter last year. The company will publish its Q2 results on Tuesday.

Canada Goose Q1 (14 August)

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc announced a total revenue increase of 40.5 percent to 830.5 million Canadian dollars (CAD) for its fiscal year ending on March 31, 2019. Net income was 143.6 million CAD, or 1.28 CAD per diluted share. The company will publish its first quarter results on Wednesday.

Macy's Q2 (14 August)

Macy’s, Inc. reported revenues of 5.5 billion dollars for the first quarter, up 0.6 percent on owned and 0.7 percent on owned plus licensed basis. The company will announce its Q2 results on Wednesday.

JCPenney Q2 (15 August)

For its first quarter, J. C. Penney Company, Inc. reported a net loss of 154 million dollars or 48 cents per share compared to a net loss of 78 million dollars or 25 cents per share in the same period last year. The company will publish its Q2 results on Thursday.

Tapestry Q4 (15 August)

For its third quarter to March 30, 2019, Tapestry, Inc. reported net sales of 1.33 billion dollars, an increase of 1 percent on a reported basis and 2 percent in constant currency. The company will publish its Q4 results on Thursday.

Bjorn Borg interim report (16 August)

For the period from January 1 to March 31, 2019, Björn Borg AB recorded net sales increase of 11.2 percent to 188.2 million Swedish krona (19.5 million dollars). Excluding currency effects, the company said, sales increased 7.1 percent. The brand will release its interim report on Friday.