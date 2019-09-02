What to expect in fashion news from week 36, 2019

What’s going on in the world of fashion this week? FashionUnited takes a look ahead at the upcoming news and events for the 36th week of the year. Below are the main points from the editorial agenda in the period between 2 - 8 September, 2019.

American Eagle Outfitters Q2 (4 September)

For the first quarter ended 4 May, American Eagle Outfitters’ net income rose to 40.8 million dollars from 39.9 million dollars the previous year, while total net revenue rose 7.7 percent to 886.3 million dollars. The company will publish its Q2 results on Wednesday.

Vera Bradley Q2 (4 September)

For the first quarter, Vera Bradley’s net revenues were 91.0 million dollars, up 5.1 percent from 86.6 million dollars the previous year, while its net loss totaled 2.4 million dollars compared 1.4 million dollars in the same period for the previous year. The company will publish its Q2 results on Wednesday.

Lululemon Athletica Q2 (28 August)

For the first quarter, Lululemon Athletica’s revenue increased by 20 percent to 782.3 million dollars. Net income rose 28.5 percent to 96.6 million dollars. The company will publish its Q2 results on Thursday.

Lands' End Q2 (28 August)

For the first quarter, net revenue at Land’s End decreased 12.5 percent to 262.4 million dollars compared to the same period last year. Net loss was 6.8 million dollars compared to a net loss of 2.6 million dollars in the first quarter of fiscal 2018. The company will publish its Q2 results on Thursday.