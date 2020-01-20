What to expect in fashion news from week 4, 2020

What’s going on in the world of fashion this week? FashionUnited takes a look ahead at the upcoming news and events for the 4th week of the year. Below are the main points from the editorial agenda in the period between 20 - 26 January, 2020.

Paris Fashion Week: Haute Couture SS20 (20 - 23 January)

Following on the heels of Paris Fashion Week Men’s, which took place in the French capital between 14 - 19 January, Haute Couture Paris is back.

Jacket Required (22 - 23 January)

British menswear trade fair Jacket Required is back this week. Sustainability will be at the heart of this new edition with a third of the show dedicated to sustainable brands, including a special installation from Raeburn.

VF Corp Q3 (23 January)

For the second quarter of the year, VF Corp’s earnings and revenues rose and the brand reaffirmed its full-year outlook. Its second quarter revenue increased 5 percent or 7 percent in constant dollars to 3.4 billion dollars. The company will publish its third-quarter results on Thursday.