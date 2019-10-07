What to expect in fashion news from week 41, 2019

What’s going on in the world of fashion this week? FashionUnited takes a look ahead at the upcoming news and events for the 41st week of the year. Below are the main points from the editorial agenda in the period between 7 - 13 September, 2019.

LA Fashion Week + Vegan Fashion Week

LA Fashion Week is back this week from 8 to 12 October to showcase the best talent from the US and further afield. After its successful debut in February , Vegan Fashion Week is returning for its second edition this week in Los Angeles from 10 to 15 October. Keep an eye out for FashionUnited’s coverage of the two events.

LVMH Q3 (9 October)

LVMH recorded revenue of 25.1 billion euros (27.9 billion dollars) in the first half of 2019, up 15 percent, while organic sales growth was 12 percent compared to the same period in 2018. On Wednesday the group will report its Q3 results.