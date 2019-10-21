What to expect in fashion news from week 43, 2019

What’s going on in the world of fashion this week? FashionUnited takes a look ahead at the upcoming news and events for the 43rd week of the year. Below are the main points from the editorial agenda in the period between 21 - 27 October, 2019.

David Shah shares top trends for 2020

David Shah, fashion consultant, trend expert and CEO at Metropolitan Publishing BV was in Amsterdam again to share the top trends in the fashion industry and the consumer behaviours driving them. FashionUnited attended the event and shares some of the key takeaways.

Skechers Q3 (22 October)

For the first quarter of 2019, Skechers reported record sales of 1.259 billion dollars, up 10.9 percent from the year before. The footwear company will share its Q3 results on Tuesday.

Kingpins Amsterdam (23 - 24 October)

Kingpins is back in Amsterdam to bring together denim professionals from the Netherlands and around the world, and showcase the latest trends and innovations in the industry. Keep an eye out for FashionUnited’s coverage of the two-day event.

Deckers Brands Q2 (24 October)

First quarter net sales at Deckers Brands increased 10.5 percent to 276.8 million dollars, while on a constant currency basis, net sales increased 11.6 percent. The company will share its Q3 results on Thursday.

Puma Q3 (24 October)

Puma reported continued strong sales growth in the second quarter with up 15.7 percent currency-adjusted and 16.9 percent to 1,226.8 million euros (1,367.5 million dollars). The German sportswear brand will publish its Q3 results on Thursday.

VF Corporation Q2 (25 October)

For the first quarter ended June 29, VF Corporation reported a revenue increase of 6 percent or 9 percent in constant dollars to 2.3 billion dollars. Following its strong results, the company raised its sales and profit guidance for full year 2020. VF Corp will post its second quarter results on Friday.