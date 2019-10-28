What to expect in fashion news from week 44, 2019

What’s going on in the world of fashion this week? FashionUnited takes a look ahead at the upcoming news and events for the 44th week of the year. Below are the main points from the editorial agenda in the period between 28 October - 3 November, 2019.

Steve Madden Q3 (October 29)

For the second quarter, net sales at Steve Madden increased 12.4 percent to 445 million dollars. The company said net income attributable to Steven Madden, Ltd. was 36.6 million dollars or 44 cents per diluted share, compared to 32.4 million dollars or 38 cents per diluted share, in the prior year’s second quarter. The company will share its Q3 results on Tuesday.

Crocs Q3 (30 October)

Revenues for the second quarter at Crocs, Inc. were 358.9 million dollars, up 9.4 percent or 12.5 percent on a constant currency basis. The footwear company will share its Q3 results on Wednesday.

Zalando Q3 (31 October)

In the second quarter, Zalando saw gross merchandise volume (GMV) grow by 23.7 percent to 2 billion euros (2.2 billion dollars), while revenues increased by 20.1 percent to 1.6 billion euros (1.7 billion dollars). The German fashion giant will share its Q3 results on Thursday.