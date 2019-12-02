What to expect in fashion news from week 49, 2019

What’s going on in the world of fashion this week? FashionUnited takes a look ahead at the upcoming news and events for the 49th week of the year. Below are the main points from the editorial agenda in the period between 2 - 8 December, 2019.

Fashion Awards 2019 (2 December)

The Fashion Awards 2019, hosted by the British Fashion Council, is back on Monday at The Royal Albert Hall.

Lands’ End Q3 (3 December)

Lands’ End reported that net revenue for the second quarter decreased 3.1 percent to 298.3 million dollars, reflecting 110 fewer Lands’ End Shops at Sears, which resulted in a net revenue decline from Sears operations of 19.9 million dollars. The company will publish its Q3 results on Tuesday.

Tilly's Q3 (4 December)

For the second quarter of fiscal 2019, total net sales at Tilly’s were 161.7 million dollars, an increase of 4.3 million dollars or 2.8 percent, while comparable store net sales, which includes e-commerce net sales, increased 0.6 percent and e-commerce net sales increased 15.7 percent. The company will publish its Q3 results on Wednesday.

Express Q3 (5 December)

For its second quarter, Express, Inc. reported consolidated net sales decrease of 4 percent to 472.7 million dollars, with consolidated comparable sales down 6 percent. The company will publish its Q3 results on Thursday.

Zumiez Q3 (5 December)

Total net sales at Zumiez Inc. for the second quarter ended August 3, 2019 increased 4.3 percent to 228.4 million dollars, while comparable sales increased 3.6 percent compared to 6.3 percent increase for the same period last year. The company will publish its Q3 results on Thursday.