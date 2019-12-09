What to expect in fashion news from week 50, 2019

What’s going on in the world of fashion this week? FashionUnited takes a look ahead at the upcoming news and events for the 50th week of the year. Below are the main points from the editorial agenda in the period between 9 - 15 December, 2019.

Ascena Q1 (9 December)

Net sales for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 at Ascena Retail Group, were 1,454 million dollars compared to 1,520 million dollars in the year-ago period, reflecting flat comparable sales for the quarter and the unfavourable impact resulting from the 53rd week recorded in the prior fiscal year. The company will publish its Q1 results on Monday.

HBC Q3 (10 December)

Hudson’s Bay Company’s (HBC) second quarter revenues totalled 1.9 billion Canadian dollars (1.4 billion dollars), including a 19 percent increase in digital sales, while comparable sales decreased 0.4 percent. Second quarter net loss from continuing operations was 462 million Canadian dollars (350 million dollars), compared to 104 million Canadian dollars (78.7 million dollars) in the second quarter of 2018. The company will publish its Q3 results on Tuesday.

Lululemon athletica Q3 (11 December)

Lululemon Athletica Inc., for the second quarter ended August 4, 2019 reported net revenue of 883.4 million dollars, an increase of 22 percent compared to the second quarter of fiscal 2018. On a constant dollar basis, the company said, net revenue increased 23 percent. The company will publish its Q3 results on Wednesday.

Tailored Brands Q3 (11 December)

For its second quarter, Tailored Brands, Inc., on a GAAP basis, reported net earnings of 34.3 million dollars compared to 49.2 million dollars last year. Diluted EPS was 68 cents compared to 97 cents last year. The company will publish its Q3 results on Wednesday.

American Eagle Q3 (11 December)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO) reported EPS of 38 cents for the second quarter ended August 3, 2019 compared to 34 cents for the same quarter last year. The company said that, excluding restructuring charges of 1 cent, adjusted EPS was 39 cents. The company will publish its Q3 results on Wednesday.