What to expect in fashion news from week 6, 2020

What’s going on in the world of fashion this week? FashionUnited takes a look ahead at the upcoming news and events for the 6th week of the year. Below are the main points from the editorial agenda in the period between 3 - 9 February 2020.

Ralph Lauren Q3 (4 February)

Ralph Lauren's net profit for Q2 was 182 million dollars, up from 170 million dollars a year earlier. The company will report its Q3 results on Tuesday.

Capri Holdings Q3 (5 February)

Capri Holdings net profit for Q2 was 73 million dollars, dropped from 137 million dollars a year earlier. Revenues climbed to 1,442 million dollars. Compared to 11 percent a year earlier, the profit margin of the company dropped to 5 percent. The company will report its Q4 results on Wednesday.

Skechers Q4 (6 February)

Skechers USA, Inc., for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019 reported sales growth of 15.1 percent as a result of a 21.9 percent increase in the company’s international business, or 25.7 percent on a constant currency basis. The company will report its Q4 results on Thursday.

Tapestry Q2 (6 February)

Tapestry’s Q1 net profit was 20 million dollars, down from 122 million dollars the previous year. Revenues dropped to 1,358 million dollars. The company will report its Q2 results on Thursday.

Pure London (9 - 11 February)

UK fashion trade show Pure London is returning to Olympia London this week, bringing together industry professionals and offering over 1,300 of the latest collections under one roof. FashionUnited will be attending so keep an eye out for coverage of the three-day event.