Women’s Footwear on the Catwalks Spring Summer 2020

Trendstop brings FashionUnited readers a first look at the essential styles informing women’s footwear direction for Spring Summer 2020.

The Trendstop team give FashionUnited readers an exclusive look at three of the key theme aesthetics that will be inspiring the women’s footwear market throughout the SS20 season and beyond. Designers bring fresh thinking to styling and construction methods, integrating natural and sustainable properties, redefining outerwear inspirations and experimenting with form and fit. Our curated catwalk reports and dedicated footwear trend galleries evaluate each trend’s commercial value and longevity, giving you the best possible basis for your decision making.

This week Trendstop present three women’s footwear stories emerging for Spring Summer 2020. Proportional play challenges the notion of conventional footwear silhouettes in Extreme Padding and The Cut Away Sandal while Elevated Eco explores the introduction of sustainability to high-end design concepts.

Extreme Padding

A huge trend across outerwear, footwear and accessories for winter, extreme padded looks transcend the seasons with new sandal iterations for summer.

Inflated proportions and puffy straps amplify the comfort factor for both flat footbeds and heeled styles. Tubular padding woven into wide single straps puts a contemporary twist on crafted constructions.

Images courtesy of Trendstop, left to right: Bottega Veneta, Givenchy, Proenza Schouler, all Spring Summer 2020.

The Cut Away Sandal

Sandals evolve with a more architectural aesthetic, utilizing cut out techniques to create new silhouettes. Deep V vamps, high cut toplines and ultra-wide straps complete with integrated toe rings, finished in monochrome colour-ways, expose and conceal different areas the feet for a minimal, modernist silhouette.

Images courtesy of Trendstop, left to right: Tibi, Rejina Pyo, Bottega Veneta, all Spring Summer 2020.

Elevated Eco

Sustainable materials and eco constructions are refined and elevated for the SS20 season. Bamboo heels are polished, enhancing natural qualities while unbleached fabric uppers are produced via fine weaving techniques. Textural elements are subtle in neutral single tones, highlighted by delicate straps and clean black or white accent colours.

Images courtesy of Trendstop, left to right: Jil Sander, Issey Miyake, Marni, all Spring Summer 2020.

