Woolrich Summer 2020

“Garments with a purpose” is the concept that has always guided Woolrich in the creative development of its collections and in its perfect synergy between functionality and aesthetics. The Spring-Summer 2020 collection draws its inspiration from the Brand's core values: the iconic claim “Woolrich. We Keep America Warm” developed in 1972 obtains multiple meanings. “Keep you Warm, Keep you Dry, Keep you Protected” is the focus of Woolrich's offer.

It proposes a full range of multiple-use clothing, from light trans-seasonal padded coats, to waterproof garments and multi-layered windbreakers, ideally adapted to any seasonal requirement.

Performance is the heartbeat of the brand: versatile outerwear that keeps the cold out and protects, whatever the situation. The three-in-one approach is constantly evolving: technical partners such as Goretex and Pertex guarantee protection from the elements as well as maximum protection and breathability.

Archivio is the word. Revisiting the past with a modern and authentic touch: the iconic parka has been redesigned with a more agile and contemporary silhouette.

Versatile garments are distinguished by elements that invoke the history and DNA of the brand. Buffalo Check, for example, was introduced by Woolrich in 1850. Its multiple expressions add vivacity and variety to the collection.

Climate change, nature and open-air activities. Woolrich proposes a sustainable approach through the use of eco-friendly fabrics: polyester created from recycled plastic and nylon obtained from industrial textile waste, without using any harmful chemicals.

A taste for the great outdoors is also reflected in the footwear collection, through many details and functions: a mix of materials, reflective finishings and a '90s-inspired look, together with the solid partnership with Vibram, which guarantees grip and comfort. Versatility and lightness are also the key to the more elaborated models, creating a surprise effect and reinforcing the dual-purpose concept, from the urban lifestyle to landscapes immersed in nature.