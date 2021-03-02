Wrangler announces Georgia May Jagger as the face of its denim collection

Global denim brand Wrangler announced supermodel Georgia May Jagger as the new face of its women’s heritage collection.

Jeans in the collection were designed and inspired by past Wrangler denim with a contemporary spin, including slim fit, straight leg, flare, exaggerated bootcut, skinny, exaggerated wide leg, and high-waisted.

“For decades, Wrangler has inspired women to be confident, bold, and express their personal style,” said Vivian Rivetti, VP, global design for Wrangler, in a press release.

“Georgia May Jagger’s entrepreneurial spirit and swagger personifies how the women’s heritage collection is designed to make women feel. Georgia moves through the world with confidence, and we’re excited for her to lend her style and authentic spirit to help us bring the collection to life.”

The campaign ‘Turn heads. Capture hearts’ featuring the model will appear in print, digital, and in-store displays in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America.

Jagger echoed similar sentiments about the brand. “Wrangler is one of the original denim brands that’s been on the map for decades. Their authentic heritage and modern style works perfectly for me and is everything I look for in a pair of jeans. I’m really happy to be working with them.”