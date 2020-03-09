Wrangler introduces women's denim workwear line

American denim brand Wrangler announced a new line of workwear apparel specifically designed for women. This is an expansion of the brand's Wrangler Riggs Workwear line, which offers functional clothing intended for the jobsite.

The Riggs Workwear for Women collection addresses common issues women face when searching for clothing to meet their on-the-job needs. This includes pants and jeans made with the brand's copyrighted Room2Move technology, which offers four-way stretch for freedom of movement. Shirts in the line are made with moisture-wicking or stretch fabric to enhance comfort.

Clothing in the new line features reinforced sticking for longevity and utility features such as chest and sleeve pockets. The range is currently available online and through select specialty retail partners. Sizing ranges from 0 to 20 and XS to 3XL, with prices between 29 and 49 dollars.

“With our Wrangler Riigs Workwear line, we have been outfitting jobsites for more than fifteen years,” Jenni Broyles, VP and GM of Wrangler North America, explained in a statement. “Today, we are proud to offer a collection that provides the exceptional fit that female consumers know and love from Wrangler, while meeting the functional and performance benefits found in all Wrangler Riggs Workwear apparel.

"The women’s Wrangler Riggs Workwear line is designed to be as strong and protective as the woman who wears it, leaving her feeling empowered, confident and comfortable without compromising her style on the job.”