Wrangler launches debut collection with Grammy-winning country singer Lainey Wilson

Denim brand Wrangler has launched its first collection with Grammy-winning country singer Lainey Wilson.

Part of a multi-year partnership, the apparel collaboration sees Wilson work alongside Wrangler’s design time to create a collection for Fall/Winter ‘24 that reflects the brand’s Western heritage and her vision of contemporary cowgirl style.

“Like the lyrics of my songs, these clothes tell my story, with a little bit of grit and a little bit of grace,” said Lainey Wilson in a statement. “I think my fans will instantly recognize my personality woven throughout the collection. It’s such a special way to be connected to the people who bring me joy and strength. And when girls and women step into these Wranglers, I want them to feel powerful, like they can do anything they set their minds to. Wrangler has always been a part of my life’s story, and I want my fans who wear these clothes to find their story within mine.”

The Wrangler x Lainey Wilson Collection Credits: Business Wire

The acclaimed singer-songwriter, who won a Grammy for best country album earlier this year, is known for her reinterpretation of the country music genre while paying homage to its roots. The new Wrangler x Lainey Wilson Collection sees her take this vision and apply it into fashion, resulting in a collection with heritage style pieces, vintage nods and contemporary fits that seek to redefine the Western aesthetic for the present.

“This collection offers a powerful blend of contemporary style and classic Western influences,” said Vivian Rivetti, vice president of design at Wrangler, in a statement. “We worked hand-in-hand with Lainey on every element of this collection, from the curve-hugging silhouettes to the luxurious embellishments, Lainey’s iconic style and the strength she brings to the stage is reflected in each piece.”

The Wrangler x Lainey Wilson Collection Credits: Business Wire

Key pieces in the collection include Wilson’s signature bell-bottom jeans with patchwork and flock embellishments, trucker jackets and flares with printed denim, and a bright striped sherpa coat inspired by an original from the archives by historic Wrangler designer Ben Lichtenstein. Several items, such as printed tees, trucker jackets, and flares, are also available in girls’ sizes, taking into account the next generation of Wilson fans.

The new Wrangler x Lainey Wilson collection is now available online at Wrangler.com, as well as in select retailers nationwide, with prices ranging from 40 to 150 dollars.