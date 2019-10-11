Wrangler partners with Opening Ceremony for Fall/Winter 2019

Iconic American brand Wrangler has teamed up with Opening Ceremony to bring back the denim label’s archival pieces for its Fall/Winter 2019 collection. According to an announcement from Opening Ceremony, the partnership revives key styles from Wrangler, which were most popular during the 1990s.

The collection, which is titled Value, is made in limited quantities using organic cotton and includes checked shirts, T-shirts, long-sleeve T-shirts, denim jackets, and more. Ranging from 40 USD to 140 USD, the Value collection is available at Opening Ceremony’s Los Angeles, New York, and Tokyo locations. It is also available on Opening Ceremony’s website.