YAYA Spring/Summer 2025 collection: A hint towards summer

YAYA's February collection forms the trendy and daring side of their story, with the introduction of denims, boxy shapes, and constructed items that still manage to hold onto utter femininity. Refined olive-green tones and dusty pinks bring a sense of newness to the collection, while familiar sand and blue hues keep it grounded.

Credits: YAYA

Subtle accents and natural colours

The journey of the Spring/Summer collection follows with our March delivery, introducing a gentle movement towards summer. Layers suited for sunny days are curated in silhouettes that breathe comfort. Classic patterns and summer pinstripes return, and notice that their attention to detail plays an exceptional role in this chapter. Discover garments adorned with remarkable accents toned in moonstone yellow, bistre brown, and beige.

Credits: YAYA

Lifestyle brand from the Netherlands

Founded in 1992, YAYA started as a small fashion brand that later transformed into what it is now: a Dutch lifestyle brand for women with refined taste, who like to strike the perfect balance between stylish and casual. They passionately design elegant fashion and home decoration in color palettes of timeless and natural hues. YAYA consciously creates timeless collections crafted from high-quality materials in natural tones that you combine endlessly. As their items will last for seasons to come, easily old collections are easily paired up with their new selections.

YAYA garments are characterized by their romantic and feminine elements accompanied by a hint of boldness to balance out the softness. Their collections can be discoworldwide at over 2700 selling points and in the YAYA concept stores, which are located in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, Poland, and Ireland.