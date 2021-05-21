YKK launches new digital showroom to connect with customers

Leading zipper and fastening products manufacturer YKK has launched a digital showroom to engage virtually with its customers around the world on the latest trends, products and innovations.

The easy-to-navigate online showroom has been modelled to look like YKK’s brick-and-mortar showroom in London and features six floors which are represented in the showroom’s logo that also looks like a zipper.

Each ‘floor’ features a different theme, covering the latest trends and automotive, sustainable products, everything YKK offers for fashion and apparel, a separate section dedicated to high-function applications like outdoor, backpacks, water protective, and luggage, alongside company information.

As well as providing product information, YKK aims for the digital showroom to be an incubator for innovation and creative design and plans to host webinars and other learning opportunities.

“We launched the YKK Digital Showroom with the aim of connecting with our customers more than ever before,” explains Hiroaki Otani, president of YKK Corporation. “We hope that our customers will make use of it in conjunction with our face-to-face communication. To ensure that more customers around the world adopt YKK products, we will continue to promote digitalisation in the value chain, including marketing, product planning and development, manufacturing, and sales, in pursuit of greater customer satisfaction.”

YKK connects with customers with an innovative virtual showroom

The showroom tour starts on the ground floor - ‘Trend and Connect’ where YKK highlights the latest trends, which will be updated twice a year, alongside a garage featuring automobiles rendered with 3D computer graphics demonstrating YKK products. There will also be a searchable library of all YKK products in the showroom launching in the coming months.

The ground floor also offers online meeting space for European and American customers to connect directly with YKK.

Scroll down to B1 and learn about YKK’s Sustainability Vision 2050 and view its eco-friendly products, presented thematically, with showcases on bio-based, water savings and recycled products. There is also a quick ‘product index’ reference that allows you to compare all the products.

B2 ‘Outdoor’ is all about high performance - view water protective solutions such as Aquaseal®, Proseal®, and Flexseal® zippers, as well as the latest innovations for sports, outdoor, backpack, and luggage applications.

For fashion and apparel needs, B3 features plenty of style and variation for ready-to-wear, jeans, baby and kidswear, as well as leather applications.

There is also a floor for region-specific items, which will be coming soon, which will showcase collections for Europe, the US and Japan.

Each themed floor gives customers the chance to view products through close-up photos, video, and catalogues, as well as meet online with YKK representatives, who will be happy to answer questions and help you solve design issues.

For customers wishing to find out more about YKK, the company’s history and innovations of the zip, head to the YKK Gallery on B5. This floor also houses the theatre with YKK’s three short animations about the “importance of connections” currently available to watch. More events are planned for the future, including an online trade show, a virtual fashion show and a series of webinars.