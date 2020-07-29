Yoox unveils "Ciao Italia!" virtual travel experience

Yoox has updated the virtual consumer experience. The luxury e-tailer recently launched a new offering called "Ciao Italia!" - a virtual travel experience and shopping edit.

The platform allows shoppers to explore Italian holiday destinations and products from little-known Italian designers and artisanal brands, connecting shoppers from over 100 countries with these designers through an edited product selection.

Ciao Italia! is built around four themes that epitomize the Italian holiday experience. "Dolce Far Niente" explores the pleasure of relaxing through and edit of beachwear, "Buon Appetito" offers a selection of tableware and home goods, "Al Mercato" celebrates artisan markets through effortless ready-to-wear and accessories and "Ferragosto" pays homage to the awaited summer festival through bold accessories and dresses.

The shopping guide is currently accessible through the Yoox e-commerce site.

Images: Yoox