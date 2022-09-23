Yzy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga unveils second collection

Kanye West (Ye) and Demna Gvasalia’s joint venture, Yzy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga, has unveiled its second collection amid rifts between the rapper-turned-designer and the American retailer.

The new collection expands the offer beyond its typical black hoodies and sweatpants to now also include outerwear and knitwear, alongside “redefined essentials”, as detailed in a press release.

To display the collection, imagery produced by Raphael Bliss, with visual direction and styling by Betsy Johnson, showed models donning the signature head coverings both Gvasalia and Ye have become known for.

As part of the launch, Gap flagships in Tokyo and Shanghai have been transformed into a space inspired by the “utilitarian” line.

Its Asia release will be the first time Yzy Gap products have been made available outside of the US.

The new drop comes as Ye and Gap announced the intention to depart ways after the rapper took to Instagram to publicly speak on the deteriorating relationship.

Last week, the two finally announced they were to officially end their partnership, closing up the Yeezy Gap name eight years ahead of the initially agreed period.

Image: Yzy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga Sept 2022