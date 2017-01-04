Zadig & Voltaire is coming to New York Fashion Week

New York - French ready-to-wear label Zadig & Voltaire has decided to improve its presence in the U.S. This upcoming New York Fashion Week, the contemporary fashion house will show for the first time in the city.

This comes as strategic timing for the brand as the fashion house reaches its 20th anniversary this year. The collection will showcase on February 13 at Skylight Modern for NYFW, which will be its debut for the Big Apple, WWD reports. Zadig & Voltaire has shown before in Paris Fashion Week, but for its anniversary it seems the label is venturing towards new territory.

In the past year, the brand has sought to aim towards building and growing in the U.S. Just last year in August, the Parisian brand opened another flagship in West Hollywood. Zadig & Voltaire is available currently at 22 locations in the U.S. including Bloomingdales’s and specialty retailers. By debuting a show in New York, the brand may be trying to capture more of a U.S. customer base.

Zadig & Voltaire move from Paris Fashion Week to New York

Zadig & Voltaire is also set to open another location in New York this April, following the show. “New York is my second home,” Thierry Gillier, founder and chief executive officer of the company told WWD in an interview with his partner and artistic director Cécilia Bönström. The publication also reports that the new collection will be reflective of a Parisian woman “reborn” into a New Yorker.

The modern brand is known for its clean, edgy silhouettes. With its chic, Parisian designs, adding a big of New York edge will bring quite a twist to Zadig & Voltaire’s iconic style. Along with the fresh New York-inspired collection debuting at NYFW, the brand will also include eight pieces that are part of the see-now-buy-now model. With the shift in designers towards different cities in fashion weeks along with the transition of see-now-buy-now, Zadig & Voltaire’s change reflects a bold move for the fashion house.

Photo: Zadig & Voltaire