Zalando expects to report strong Q2 results

Zalando SE expects a significant increase in sales and EBIT in the second quarter, which the company said in a statement, is significantly above current market expectations. The reasons, Zalando added, are the changing consumer behaviour, in particular a strongly increasing preference for digital offerings, as well as the continued execution of the platform strategy, including the accelerated expansion of the Zalando partner program.

The median of the analysts’ consensus surveyed by the company as of May 25, 2020, was 19 percent for GMV growth, 16 percent for revenue growth and 104 million euros for adjusted EBIT.

Zalando will publish a trading statement on July 16, 2020, and its financial figures for the second quarter on August 11, 2020.

