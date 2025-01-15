Zalando Trend Forecast 2025: The 5 Macrotrends that will define the future of fashion

In a dynamic, ever-evolving landscape, it's crucial for brands to identify trends early and adapt flexibly to ensure future relevance. Based on a database of over 50 million customers in Europe, Berlin-based online retailer Zalando has identified five key macrotrends. These are not only reshaping design and consumer preferences but also transforming how brands narrate their stories and create long-term value.

Nostalgia and romance as an escape from the present

In a volatile, uncertain, complex, and ambiguous (VUCA) world, Gen Z seeks escapism in fashion – a strategic opportunity for brands to connect with this demographic. This tendency manifests in a resurgence of Victorian style, focusing on dramatic silhouettes, intricate embroidery, and nostalgic details such as corsetry and pearls.

Victorian Decorum: Dress, earrings and necklace by Vivienne Westwood, corset by [Brand Missing], white blouse by Polo Ralph Lauren, blue blouse by Sister Jane and black blouse by Viktor and Rolf. Credits: Zalando.

The Zalando report shows a 156 percent increase in searches for 'Regencycore' attire – a trend fuelled by the growing popularity of historical dramas. The key to the continued relevance of this 'Victorian Decorum' aesthetic lies in its contemporary interpretation, going beyond mere imitation of the past. Integrating traditional elements like corsetry or bows with a modern approach allows brands to present offerings that blend nostalgia with current sensibilities.

Victorian Decorum on the runway – From left to right: Marques'Almeida SS25, Zimmermann AW24, Simorra SS25 and Marques'Almeida SS25. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight.

Business-wear reimagined

According to Zalando, interest in tailoring increased by 70 percent in 2024, with a notable 86 percent rise in searches for double-breasted jackets and 47 percent for loafers, both essential business wardrobe staples.

Power Dressing: Beige suit and blue blouse by Mango, gloves by Bershka, black suit by Maje and bag by Moschino. Credits: Zalando.

The increasing demand for business attire in modern wardrobes reflects not only the gradual return to the physical workplace but also a collective yearning for stability in an uncertain world. In a global scenario where economic volatility and societal shifts redefine consumer priorities, the resurgence of classic tailoring is not just a matter of style but a response to the need to project confidence and adaptability in an ever-changing environment. It represents solidity, professionalism, and a commitment to enduring style over fleeting trends.

The essence of the 1980s is revived through oversized blazers with shoulder pads and structured cuts that exude authority. This macro trend redefines the codes of workwear, offering an opportunity to transform formal attire into tools of personal expression and adaptation to the demands of the present.

Power Dressing on the runway – (From left to right) Emporio Armani SS25, Maison Margiela Pre-Fall, Mercado Livre SS25, Shimkhai Resort SS25. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Individualism without inhibition

Gen Z continues to challenge conformity, using fashion as a means of self-expression and personal storytelling. This macro trend, 'Supreme Self', expresses itself in bold styles like 'Playful Proportions', which experiment with unconventional shapes, where each garment becomes an extension of individual identity.

Playful Proportions – Green coat by Stamm, black dress by Nanushka, yellow coat by Sunnei, pink T-shirt by Munthe, fur coat by Leger and beige trousers by Henrik. Credits: Zalando.

'Playful Proportions' breaks with aesthetic conventions through exaggerated volumes, unusual cuts, and a playful experimentation with form. From padded coats with sculptural silhouettes and encompassing prints to wide-leg trousers that challenge traditional proportions and tops that play with soft and delicate textures.

Playful Proportions on the runway. From left to right. Boltad SS25 and JW Anderson SS25. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight.

The blend of contrasting materials, such as distressed denim, embossed florals, and fluffy fabrics in pastel shades, turns fashion into a space of constant experimentation where pushing aesthetic boundaries becomes a new way of narrating who you are.

Redefining eroticism

Another branch of this macro trend is 'Sheer Confidence', an embrace of sensuality and self-assurance where daring fashion becomes a manifesto.

Lingerie set and black lace bodysuit by Agent Provocateur, shorts by Jaded London, pink T-shirt by Love Scars, dark top by Feng Chen. Credits: Zalando.

The lace and sheer garments that define this aesthetic not only reveal the body but celebrate it from a diverse perspective, breaking with outdated beauty standards and redefining the concept of eroticism. The delicate corsetry structures and intricate black lace details convey a balance between fragility and strength, while the strategic transparencies of tops and bodysuits create a visual effect that suggests mystery and self-assuredness.

(From left to right) Luis de Javier SS25, Valentino SS25, Reparto Studio SS25 and Vetements SS25. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

The report notes a 140 percent increase in searches for lace lingerie and a staggering 5,110 percent increase in garments from brands known for their sensual aesthetic, such as Ludovic de Saint Sernin. The key lies in offering versatile pieces that challenge gender norms and promote body positivity.

Understated luxury with a contemporary touch

The Zalando report also highlights a shift towards a style that blends classicism with modernity, under the title 'Modern Heritage'. The spring/summer 2025 collections showcase a strong presence of reinterpreted basics like minimalist varsity jackets and waistcoats, paired with trainers.

Brown jumper by Ahluwalia, trousers by Adidas, V-neck jumper by Polo Ralph Lauren, trainers by Asics and green polo shirt by Kaotiko. Credits: Zalando

This trend reflects consumers' desire for timeless pieces that offer a balance between sophistication and functionality. Brands embracing this approach can position themselves as a go-to for accessible everyday luxury.

This article previously appeared on Fashionunited.es and was translated using digital tools . FashionUnited uses AI-based language tools to accelerate the translation of articles and improve the final result. They help us to make FashionUnited's international reporting quickly and comprehensively accessible to an English-speaking readership. Articles translated using AI-based tools are proofread and carefully edited by our editors before publication. If you have any questions or comments, please contact us by email at info@fashionunited.com