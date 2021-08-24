Zandra Rhodes collection with Ikea to launch in September

Ikea’s much-anticipated collection with British fashion and textile designer Dame Zandra Rhodes is launching in Ikea stores from September 1.

The limited-edition range, described as “fearless and fabulous” just like Rhodes, has been designed to champion the home as an expression of who customers are through colour, prints and eye-catching objects.

The “colourful and loud” Karismatisk collection, named after the Swedish word for “charismatic”, is a celebration of personality s Rhodes’ confidence and charisma, explains the homeware giant.

It features 26 products including a redesigned electric pink pleated Frakta carrier bag, snake printed cushion cover, bold floral rugs, pre-cut fabrics, striking vases, a curved mirror, and statement lamp shades.

Image: courtesy of Ikea

Commenting on the collection, Dame Zandra Rhodes, said in a statement: “It’s the sort of collection that people can just choose one piece to lighten up their lives or they can take several pieces.

“The Ikea team really get the Zandra Rhodes aesthetic, and because of this we have just bounced off one another. The design process has been organic and genuine, and this is seen throughout the whole collection. It’s been a wonderful adventure. On a practical side, it’s been very exciting trying to translate the ‘Zandra Rhodes: World of Colour’ for the many.”

The collaboration explores the power of colour and pattern by adding character and charisma to the home by combining Rhodes’ flamboyant use of prints and colours with Ikea’s five design principles of form, function, quality, sustainability and affordability.

With sustainability in mind, the collection uses recycled materials “where possible” including in the pre-cut fabrics and the handmade rugs, which have been produced in an ethically and socially positive way, explained the retailer.

Image: courtesy of Ikea

Clotilde Passalacqua, interior design manager at Ikea UK and Ireland, added: “The new Karismatisk collection is perfect for injecting everyday fun and playfulness into the home. From the bright blues, pinks and golds and big, bold prints that run throughout the range, there’s no doubt these pieces will bring a smile to your face when you see them.”

The Ikea x Zandra Rhodes Karismatisk collection will be available in Ikea stores from September 1, with prices starting at 1.50 pounds.

Image: courtesy of Ikea