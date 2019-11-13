Zappos announces eco-conscious Goods for Good platform

E-commerce company Zappos is introducing a sustainability platform to its site to help customers more easily discover products made with an eco-conscious mission. The footwear and clothing retailer is introducing a page called Goods for Good to its site to highlight brands with sustainable missions.

“We know for our customers every purchase matters and they’re passionate about investing in products that contribute to a greater good,” Steven Bautista, head of charitable giving at Zappos, explained in a statement. “We want to ensure the best service and shopping experience possible, so we’ve made it fast and easy for them to view all relevant products at once and learn about each brand’s purpose.”

Goods for Good offers customers a curated shopping platform that makes it easy to shop for "quality brands that give back to communities or promote sustainable practices," according to the press release.

The platform will feature over 150 brands that fall into at least one of five categories outlined by Zappos. These categories are vegan products made with no animal parts, Give Back products that have some community impact, sustainably-certified products that have been qualified by an industry-certifying organization, organic products made with a low environmental impact or recycled materials composed of all or partial recycled goods.