Zara debuts baby boutique in London

High street retailer Zara has debuted its first boutique in London dedicated to baby wear.

Zara and its Inditex-parent company are one of the world's largest retailers, best known for its fashionable men's, women's and homeware ranges.

The new baby boutique is based in London's Covent Garden at 52 Long Acre and is the first store entirely stocked with baby clothing and accessories.

The store stocks fashion ranges from newborns to babies aged 12 months, and for children aged three months to four years.

Zara currently operates in over 90 markets around the world and operates over 7,000 stores.

For more information visit www.zara.com.

Photo credit: Zara AW17 kidswear campaign, source: Zara.com