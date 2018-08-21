ABG names new executive vice chairman

Authentic Brands Group (ABG), owner of a global portfolio of brands including Juicy Couture, Jones New York and Judith Leiber, has named Daniel W. Dienst as its new executive vice chairman and chief strategy officer.

Dienst, has served as chairman and chief executive of four public companies during his career including, most recently, Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia, Inc., where he has been credited with successfully re-imagined its business lines leading to a sale of the company in 2016.

Currently, he is director of Knoll. Inc., a leading owner of design-driven modern furniture brands, and for the past few years acting as chief strategic advisor to Marie Kondo, the best-selling Japanese author, helping scale her media, publishing and product empire.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dan to Authentic Brands Group,” said Jamie Salter, founder, chairman, and chief executive officer of ABG in a press release. “Dan brings a compelling vision and powerful skillset to our team. I look forward to working with him to strengthen and scale our organisation.”

In his role as executive vice chairman and chief strategy officer of ABG, Dienst will help shape the company’s long-term strategy, leading its global business development, and drive the corporate focus on media, digital strategy, and content monetisation, said the fashion group, while also working closely with Salter and the M&A team.

“Upon meeting Dan, I was immediately impressed by his passion and approach to business and leadership,” added Nick Woodhouse, president and chief marketing officer of ABG. “I’m very pleased that Dan has come onboard and know he’ll add value and drive growth for ABG.”

Commenting on his appointment, Dienst said: “I’ve dedicated my career to building value for organisations by thinking about and looking at businesses a little differently. I am beyond excited to leverage my expertise and join a team of world-class men and women to strategically and aggressively expand ABG’s portfolio of brands into new dimensions, categories, and markets around the world.”

