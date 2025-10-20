AllSaints names Aaron Esh as chief creative officer

British retailer AllSaints has appointed London designer Aaron Esh as its new chief creative officer. Esh, who will take up the position from November 3 from which time he will report to CEO Peter Wood, has been tasked with overseeing the brand’s creative direction in menswear and womenswear.

In the role, Esh will lead design, campaigns, digital expression and brand tone from AllSaints’ East London studios. He will also continue to simultaneously and independently run his own namesake label, Aaron Esh.

For Wood, Esh’s appointment reflects a commitment to “keeping creativity at the heart of AllSaints”, with the designer set to bring a perspective that “aligns with our blend of craftsmanship and identity”.

Esh, meanwhile, said: “There’s a real opportunity to build on what already makes it powerful and evolve it for a new generation. I’ll keep building Aaron Esh in parallel, while helping define the next chapter of AllSaints. In an era where the idea of luxury is shifting, there’s a clear opportunity to shape what modern, democratic fashion can be - and I’m excited to help write that story.”

Since graduating from Central Saint Martins and establishing his eponymous label in 2022, Esh has emerged as a leading force in British fashion. The London Fashion Week regular has been recognised as a nominee of the LVMH Prize and was further selected as a participant in the British Fashion Council’s NewGen programme.