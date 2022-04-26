Altar'd State announcess new CMO and two key promotions

US womenswear retailer Altar'd State has announced a number of new key appointments, including Cristina Ceresoli as chief marketing officer.

Ceresoli, who will also be CMO of Altar'd State’s AS Revival and Tullabee brands, has previously worked at companies including Chico's FAS, Express, Victoria's Secret, Abercrombie & Fitch and Sapient Corporation.

“I'm looking forward to applying my omni-channel experience to grow brand awareness and sales at Altar'd State,” Ceresoli said in a statement. “Working for a purpose-driven company with strong female leaders like Dana and Nicole is a dream come true.”

Additionally, Altar'd State announced the promotion of Dana Seguin to brand president of Arula. Seguin has previously worked at fashion brands including American Eagle Outfitters, Aerie and Chico's FAS. She also previously served as senior vice president and chief marketing officer of Altar'd State.

Nicole Sewall has been promoted to senior vice president of Vow'd. Sewall was previously general merchandising manager of Anthropologie Apparel and managing director of BHLDN before joining Altar'd State in 2019 to conceive and launch the company's bridal extension, Vow'd.