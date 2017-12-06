Antoine Huizinga is new MD of Björn Borg Benelux

Björn Borg has announced that on June 1, Antoine Huizinga, former sales director at Björn Borg Benelux, takes the helm as Managing Director of the company after former MD Luc Versmissen has decided to step down from the position. Huizinga has been associated with the company since last six years.

“Antoine has done a fantastic job both as sales director for Björn Borg Sport and as export director for Björn Borg Group and is a great match also with his previous background within Puma. I am delighted to be able to announce his promotion today and would also like to take the opportunity to thank Luc for his hard work and contribution to building our brand in the Benelux region for the past thirteen years. I wish him the best of luck with his future challenges,” said Henrik Bunge, CEO Björn Borg Group in a media release.

The company added that Versmissen will leave the company as of July 1, 2017.

Picture credit:Björn Borg