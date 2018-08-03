Ascena promotes two executives as presidents of premium fashion segment

Ascena Retail Group, Inc. has announced the appointment of two presidents in the premium fashion segment. The company said, Andrew Clarke has been named, President of the Loft brand and Julie Rosen has been appointed President of the Ann Taylor and Lou & Grey brands.

Commenting on the promotions, Gary Muto, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ascena Brands said in a statement: “Julie and Andrew are strong leaders, who are committed to both their customer and teams, and I am confident that they will serve these amazing brands well.”

The company added that bringing 20 year of experience to the role, since 2017, Clarke held the role of executive vice president, chief merchandising officer at Ascena’s Justice brand and during his tenure, he led critical initiatives that have allowed the brand to increase their speed to market and react faster to the customer’s needs. Prior to his time at Justice, Clarke held the role of president of Kmart Apparel for Sears Holdings Corporation. He began his career at Marks and Spencer PLC and also served as chief product officer at France-based Pimkie, a women’s fast fashion chain.

Ascena further said that since 2016, Rosen held the role of senior vice president, general merchandise manager at Ann Taylor brand. In early 2018, her role was expanded to include the Lou & Grey brand. The company said, Rosen has successfully cultivated a clear strategic vision bringing elevated product assortments and a customer centric focus across all channels of the business. She started her career at Gap Inc. at Banana Republic and was named vice president of women’s merchandising in 2000 and senior vice president in 2001. In 2007, Rosen founded Julie B. Rosen Consulting working with several retailers including Nike, Theory, and Chrome Hearts. She re-joined GAP Inc. as senior vice president of merchandising for Banana Republic in 2009.

Picture:Facebook/Loft