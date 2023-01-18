Authentic Brands Group names new chief financial officer

Global brand development, entertainment and marketing platform, Authentic Brands Group have appointed former Warner Media executive Jessica Holscott as chief financial officer.

Holscott joins Authentic from Warner Media, where she served as executive vice president and chief financial officer of Studios and Networks. She succeeds Kevin Clarke, founding partner and long-time company leader, as he assumes a new position as executive vice chairman.

In her new role, Holscott will lead Authentic’s finance teams and partner with founder, chairman and chief executive Jamie Salter and executive leadership to drive sustainable, long-term value creation through financial strategy and fiscal performance.

In addition, she will also work closely with the company’s investors, audit committee, lenders and other important external constituents.

Commenting on the appointment, Salter said in a statement: “We are thrilled to welcome Jessica to Authentic. Jessica has a proven track record of driving revenue and profitability at scale with the industry’s most formidable companies. Her financial acumen, strategic mindset and operational experience will be a valuable asset as we continue to grow our portfolio and drive business around the world.”

Holscott added: “I am excited to join the Authentic team and enhance the company’s strategic expansion and growth plans. Authentic has a strong market position with significant global opportunities. I look forward to working with Jamie, the executive group and the Finance team in their collective efforts to execute market-specific initiatives and enhance value for all shareholders.”