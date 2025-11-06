Authentic names new SVP of Reebok amid expansion plans

Reebok has a new senior vice president. The sportswear giant’s parent company, Authentic Brands Group, has appointed Daniel Schachne to the leadership position.

Upon taking up the title, Schachne has been tasked with leading Reebok’s global growth strategy, working alongside licensing partners, retailers and brand ambassadors while the brand pivots its focus towards sport and culture.

He will work in collaboration with Steve Robaire, global EVP of Reebok, bolstering the brand’s momentum and international presence, a press release said. In a statement, Robaire highlighted Schachne’s 15 years of experience in the industry, noting that his approach and expertise made him the “right person to scale Reebok’s next chapter”.

Schachne joins the brand from Jordan Brand’s performance sport business in North America, where he had been serving as general manager. During this time, Schachne oversaw the label’s basketball business, and was credited with driving strategic expansion.

He has also held roles within strategy, business development and international business operations at Nike and the National Basketball Association (NBA).

Schachne’s appointment at Reebok comes at a pivotal time for the brand, which is set to accelerate its expansion across Europe on the back of opening a new London headquarters and the appointment of a dedicated CEO for the region.

Last month, Authentic appointed Marc Le Roux to helm this geographical division, handing over the reins from Robaire, who now also serves in an advisory capacity on the board of Reebok’s operating partner GB Brands.