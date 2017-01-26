Banana Republic president to exit brand

American lifestyle retailer Banana Republic is to bid goodbye to its president, Andi Owen. Owen is expected to leave the company in February and will see chief executive Art Peck assume the interim role while a successor is being sought.

The company, which is part of the Gap portfolio of brands, has been struggling for several years, culminating in exiting the UK market and closing all of its 8 stores.

Sales at Banana Republic stores were down 9 percent last quarter, its sixth straight quarter of decline.

Owen has been with the company since 1991 and held a variety of roles. “Andi has been an accomplished leader at Gap Inc playing a number of key roles across Banana Republic, Old Navy and Gap,” said Peck. “I am grateful for her partnership and for Andi’s many contributions to the company during her 25-year tenure.”

“During her time with Banana Republic, Andi led critical work improving the brand’s aesthetic and product quality and moved the brand to a full omnichannel assortment. While these improvements have been important steps forward, we have significant work to do in order to consistently win with customers."

Photo credit:Banana Republic SS17,source Banana Republic Facebook