Birkenstock co-CEO Markus Bensberg steps down

Birkenstock co-CEO Markus Bensberg has stepped down from the German footwear brand following its acquisition by investment firm L Catterton earlier this year.

Bensberg joined Birkenstock in 1991 and took on a variety of management functions, particularly in sales and product development.

Since the restructuring of the group at the end of 2012, Bensberg has been at the helm of the company along with Oliver Reichert, who will now be sole CEO.

“With Oliver Reichert as CEO, I know that Birkenstock is in the best of hands,” Bensberg said in a statement last month. “I would like to thank our employees, customers and partners. I am proud of what we have achieved together in recent years and thankful that I was able to make my contribution.

“After three intensive decades, I am now also looking forward to setting new accents. I also want to give my family, who have often been neglected in recent years, more space in the future.”