Björn Borg proposes election of two new board members

The nomination committee of Björn Borg AB has proposed to re-elect Christel Kinning, Fredrik Lövstedt, Mats H Nilsson and Heiner Olbrich as members of the board of directors and Göran Carlson and Alessandra Cama as new board members. Martin Bjäringer and Lotta de Champs, the company said, have declined re-election. The committee has also proposed that Heiner Olbrich be re-elected as Chairman of the board.

The proposed new board member, Cama, the company added, has international experience from consumer goods and is specialised in brand growth strategies and is currently Managing Director at Warsteiner, a leading German beer brand. Cama’s prior experience includes various positions within GfK, a market intelligence & data science company, and partner at Roland Berger Strategy Consultants.

Carlson, another proposed board member, is entrepreneur with own investment operations in both listed and unlisted companies. Göran’s prior experience includes CEO and owner of Departments & Stores, founder and deputy chairman of pharmacy chain Medstop and chairman of the public listed company Haldex AB. Current assignments of Carlson are chairman of Actic Group AB, deputy chairman of Svenskt Tenn, director of Haldex AB and Budbee AB.

Picture:Björn Borg media centre