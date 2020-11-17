Boohoo appoints non-executive director

Boohoo has appointed Shaun McCabe to its board as an independent non-executive director, effective immediately.

McCabe will also take on the role of chair of the Audit Committee and sit on the group's Remuneration and Nomination Committees.

He is currently chief financial officer of Trainline and a non-executive director at AO World where he is also a member of its Audit and Remuneration Committees.

Prior to joining Trainline, McCabe held the roles of international director at ASOS and chief financial officer for Amazon Europe.

“As executive chairman, I am committed to supporting and driving our agenda for change to build a better Boohoo for the benefit of all of the group's stakeholders. On behalf of the board I am delighted to welcome Shaun to the group,” said chairman and founder Mahmud Kamani in a statement.

“His deep knowledge and experience of e-commerce and retail will be a great asset to the board. As a group we are committed to implementing our agenda for change that will help us on our journey to lead the fashion e-commerce market globally, and look forward to providing further regular updates on our progress in due course.”

McCabe commented: “I am delighted to be joining boohoo at an exciting time when it is implementing its agenda for change. Having spoken extensively with fellow members of the Board, I look forward to helping the Group add further independent experience and increased oversight on matters of compliance and business practices.”