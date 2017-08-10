Bottega Veneta revamps communications department

Bottega Veneta is overhauling their communications and marketing teams in an effort to bolster their lagging sales.

Kristen Campbell has joined the company as the senior vice president of global marketing. Campbell is building a team that will focus on digital and social media advertising.

Campbell is a seasoned marketing veteran, and has also served as the vice president of global marketing at Michael Kors.

Things are looking up for Bottega Veneta in terms of sales figures.

The Kering owned brand saw sales rise 1.7 percent in the second quarter, following a 2.3 percent increase in the second quarter.

In addition to Campbell, fashion editor Meenal Mistry, formerly the fashion director for Off Duty at the Wall Street Journal, has been hired as senior director, global editorial and content copy. She will oversee social media, editorial and brand narrative.