Burberry prepares for the start of the new chapter under Marco Gobbetti

London - Burberry is preparing the start of a new chapter, as it announces the start of its newest executive hires.

On Monday morning Burberry confirmed that Marco Gobbetti would officially be joining the company on January 27. However, rather than taking up the reins as CEO immediately, Gobbetti will be reporting to company Chairman Sir John Peace under the title Executive Chairman, Asia Pacific and Middle East. He is set to remain in this role under July 4, as on July 5 he is set to transition to his new role of Chief Executive Officer and join the company board.

Gobbetti will remain on the company board and Christopher Bailey, who is set to become President and Chief Creative Officer on July 5 as well, will continue to report to the Chairman. The move follows in from Burberry's announcement last July, when it revealed a number of new appointments within its senior executive team to strengthen its company.

On Friday the British luxury fashion house also announced that its new Chief Operating Officer, Julie Brown, was set to join the team this week. She is set to replace current Chief Financial Officer Carol Fairweather, who will officially leave her role on January 18 and succeed departing COO John Smith. He is set to remain on board during the company's transitional period before exiting the fashion house later in the year.

Photo: Christopher Bailey, courtesy of Graduate Fashion Week