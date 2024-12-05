Campbell Menswear appoints Jean-Claude Wiederkehr as Swiss Market Agent

Campbell Menswear, the brand well-known for its classic designs with a modern twist, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jean-Claude Wiederkehr as its official agent for the Swiss market. Wiederkehr is well-known in the market as the owner of Swiss Fashion Agency representing other brands like Zuitable, Meyer, and La Boucle among others.

Wiederkehr brings a wealth of experience in the fashion industry and a deep understanding of the Swiss market. His expertise aligns seamlessly with Campbell's mission to provide clothing that celebrates men flourishing in life, embodying an undeniable youthfulness and savoring every moment.

"We are excited to welcome Jean-Claude to the Campbell family," says Arthur Feenstra of Campbell Menswear. "His appointment reflects our commitment to expanding our reach and better serving our Swiss clientele with the consistent quality and contemporary style that Campbell is known for."

Credits: Campbell Menswear

Campbell Menswear is dedicated to curating a clothing experience that maximizes life's extraordinary phases, focusing on the present with pride and self-assurance. The brand offers a diverse range of menswear, including knitwear, trousers, shirts, sweaters, and accessories. Each piece is designed for the self-assured man who values comfort, featuring a classic fit that provides excellent wearing comfort and ample freedom of movement.

For more information about Campbell Menswear and its collections, please visit the brand’s website.

About Campbell Menswear

Campbell Menswear is part of OFM. Wholesale, headquartered in Geldermalsen, The Netherlands. The brand celebrates men flourishing in life, offering clothing that combines classic designs with a modern twist for individuals who live with an undeniable youthfulness and savor every moment.