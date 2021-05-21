Capri Holdings appoints new board member

Capri Holdings, the fashion group behind Michael Kors, Jimmy Choo and Versace, has appointed Marilyn Crouther to its board of directors.

Crouther is currently the CEO and principal of Crouther Consulting, a firm that provides consulting services to IT companies. She has also previously been the senior vice president and general manager of B2B IT tech services business DXC Technology Company.

“We are excited to welcome Marilyn to our board,” Capri Holdings CEO and chairman John D. Idol said in a release. “Marilyn is an outstanding leader with a deep understanding of technology, finance, and international business. She will bring a unique perspective to our board as well as further diversify the breadth of our directors’ skills and experiences.”

Crouther commented: “It is an honour to join the board of directors of Capri Holdings and to support the growth strategy for the group and its iconic brands. I look forward to sharing my expertise and helping Capri drive value for its shareholders.”

The company also announced that lead director William Benedetto is stepping down from the board, which he’s been a member of since December 2011. Robin Freestone, who joined the board in January 2016, is to replace Benedetto as lead director.