Capri Holdings names new chief people officer

Capri Holdings, the parent company of Michael Kors, Jimmy Choo, and Versace, has named Jenna Hendricks its new senior vice president and chief people officer. In her new role, Hendricks will be responsible for the global human resources organizations across all three Capri Holdings brands.

Hendricks will report to John D. Idol, chairman and CEO of Capri. Hendricks joined Michael Kors 17 years ago, and was previously the brand’s senior vice president, global human resources. During her time at Michael Kors, she helped the brand expand globally and was vital to their talent acquisition.

“For almost two decades, Jenna has provided strategic leadership to the management team in all aspects of human resources,” said Idol in a statement. “Jenna has been an invaluable partner and has helped to shape the global culture at Capri. As Capri continues to grow, Jenna’s vision for the future of our global employee community will be integral to our success.”

“I am thrilled to continue to partner with the Capri leadership team as the company works to further develop our talent and achieve its strategic objectives,” said Hendricks in a statement. “Our employees have always been the heart and soul of our global organization. I look forward to advancing workplace initiatives that will further help our team achieve continued success.”