Chiara Ferragni announced as brand ambassador for Hublot

Luxury watchmaker Hublot has revealed it has selected Italian fashion influencer, Chiara Ferragni as its new brand ambassador.

Ferragni joins a wide range of names, including tennis player Novak Djokovic, Olympian Usain Bolt and Michelin star chef Clare Smyth, as part of the brand’s growing prestigious family.

In a statement, the blogger-turned-entrepreneur said on the partnership: “Hublot’s messages and values speak to me, that’s why I have chosen to join this family today. A fusion of passion and determination has shaped who I am, across all my roles, and forged the businesswoman I have become. This same fusion has also made Hublot the company it is today.”

Hublot stated it’s reasoning for partnering with Ferragni centred around her status as a social media pioneer and her powerful influencer standing.

“At Hublot, we love inspiring women and men who believe in their dreams and move heaven and earth to fulfil them, who assert their distinctive personality, are willing to go out on a limb, who are not afraid of what people will say and who follow their path with authenticity and passion,” said Hublot’s CEO, Ricardo Guadalupe. “That’s why Chiara fits so well into our family.”

She has previously partnered with Hublot, gifting her with a limited edition Big Bang Millennial Pink watch. With mirroring values, the two have decided to collaborate long term, hoping to inspire and encourage women who move between family life and career.