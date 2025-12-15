Chief brand officer departs Salomon

Mellin will leave the brand, which belongs to Finnish sporting goods group Amer Sports, on April 1, 2026, he announced on Monday via the career network LinkedIn. He took on this position, leading the brand vision, approximately three years ago.

During this time, he and his team developed a new vision, mission, purpose and shared focus, Mellin said in the post. These culminated in a clear strategy that unites Salomon as a "Modern Mountain Sports Lifestyle" brand.

Various initiatives were also implemented during this period. These included product launches at the Ultra-Trail running series UTMB World Series and Paris Fashion Week, as well as a new retail storytelling concept. Overall, the team managed to double brand awareness in three years and triple the brand's innovation value.

Before Mellin joined Salomon at the end of 2022, he spent eight years as chief executive officer (CEO) of Project Aspen, the consultancy he founded. Prior to that, he served as CEO at US textile technology specialist Lifelabs. He also worked for outdoor specialist The North Face, most recently as global vice president of mountain sports.

Mellin's next career move is not yet known.