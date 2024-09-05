Chow Tai Fook names Gabriela Ferreira as general manager, international

Leading Chinese jeweller Chow Tai Fook has named Gabriela Ferreira (Gaby) as general manager, international, to lead the group’s strategic expansion in Southeast Asia and other international markets.

The company said in a release that Ferreira will report to Kent Wong, the company’s managing director.

“In line with our strategic direction, Gaby will drive the expansion of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery’s retail network in popular travel retail markets and in areas with a significant customer population who understand and appreciate Chinese culture, art and beauty, all of which Chow Tai Fook Jewellery brings to life through its collections, brand and overall customer experience”, said Kent Wong.

Ferreira joins the group from international luxury house Loewe, where she served as general manager for Southeast Asia and Oceania. She also held roles at Adidas Hong Kong, PVH Asia Limited (Calvin Klein) and Jet-Speed Air Cargo Forwarders.

In this newly created role, Ferreira will be responsible for the group’s growth strategy in Southeast Asia, building a team in Singapore to support business expansion in the region.

The company added that leveraging her luxury retail experience, Ferreira will focus on enhancing brand desirability and identifying new point-of-sale (POS) growth opportunities for Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group. She will oversee the Group’s product mix and direct retail, wholesale, and travel retail channels in Southeast Asia and internationally.

In recent years, Chow Tai Fook has established a footprint in Southeast Asia and other markets, with seven points of sale in Singapore, seven in Malaysia, three in Thailand, two in the Philippines, two in Vietnam and one in Cambodia, as at 30 June 2024. Additionally, the group has two points of sale in Japan, seven in Korea, two in Canada and one in the United States.