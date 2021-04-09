Ciarán Long joins a.k.a. Brands as chieffinancial officer

a.k.a. Brands has appointed Ciarán Long as chief financial officer, effective immediately. The company said in a release that Long, a seasoned financial executive, will report directly to chief executive officer Jill Ramsey.

“Ciarán’s unique and comprehensive understanding of the retail industry serves as a strong complement to our team of veteran executives,” said Jill Ramsey.

The company added that Long is a strategic leader with over 20 years of experience developing and managing high performance, cross functional teams geared toward driving organizational growth and change. Most recently, Long served as chief financial officer ecommerce and vice president of finance for membership, marketing and supply chain at SamsClub.

Long also held several leadership positions with Walmart’s ecommerce division including vice president finance - retail, vice president finance - merchandising, and vice president of finance - supply chain, customer care and payments.

Previously, he served as chief executive officer and co-founder of CleanGrow, a company that developed new sensor technology to measure key water quality parameters. Prior to that, Long held several leadership positions at CBS Interactive/CNET Networks, Inc. including VP, financial planning & analysis, VP of financial, controller and director of revenue. He started his career at KPMG as a senior manager.

“I look forward to drawing from my experience to help achieve the growth objectives of existing brands as well as to evaluate and integrate potential new brands as we expand the portfolio,” added Long.