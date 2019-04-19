Clarks appoints former interim CEO as chair

Clarks has announced the appointment of former interim CEO Stella David as its new non-executive chair.

David will be replacing current chairman Tom O’Neill who will be stepping down on 3 May following the conclusion of the company’s AGM. O’Neill has served on the company’s board of directors for the past 15 years.

David was previously interim CEO of the British footwear retailer from June 2018 until March 2019, when she was succeeded by Giorgio Presca, and was appointed as an independent non-executive director of Clarks’ board in March 2012. Prior to that, David has been CEO of international spirits company William Grant & Sons and currently holds non-executive roles with HomeServe plc, Bacardi Ltd and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.

Commenting on her appointment in a statement, David said: “I would like to pay tribute to Tom O’Neill, who has been our chairman since 2013. He has seen the organisation through many challenges, most notably stepping in as Executive Chairman in 2015/16.

“On behalf of the board of directors I would like to express our thanks to Tom for his contribution to the Clarks business, with 15 years of dedicated service on our board. We greatly value his steady leadership over the years.”