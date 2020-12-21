Coty appoints two new board members

US beauty brand Coty has announced the appointment of Anna Adeola Makanju and Mariasun Aramburuzabala Larregui to its board of directors.

Makanju is currently the global policy manager for content regulation at Facebook and has over fifteen years of experience across US government and leading private sector companies. She has also served as a special adviser for Europe and Eurasia to then-vice president and now president-elect, Joe Biden.

Larregui is president of the board and CEO of global investment firm Tresalia Capital. She also serves as a board director for several global corporations and institutions, including Anheuser-Busch InBev (ABI) and Grupo Modelo.

Coty also announced that Paul S. Michaels, who joined the board of directors in June 2015, has stepped down.

With these latest appointments, Coty's board has now become majority female - seven of the 13 directors.

“Mariasun and Anna are outstanding leaders who have already achieved so much in their chosen careers. What makes me particularly excited about their joining our board is that they are also deeply passionate about beauty,” Coty CEO Sue Y. Nabi said in a statement.

“For a company like Coty, that aims to become the most product-centric beauty company, this passion is invaluable. I look forward to working closely with Mariasun and Anna over the coming years and harnessing their exceptional insights.”