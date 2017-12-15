David Pastrana named President, White House Black Market

Chico's has appointed David Pastrana as President of its White House Black Market brand, effective January 10, 2018. In this role, the company said, Pastrana will oversee all business activities for White House Black Market and will report directly to Shelley Broader, President and CEO of Chico's FAS. Pastrana will succeed Donna Colaco who is leaving the company to pursue other opportunities.

"David is a proven leader who complements White House Black Market's existing leadership, including a new head of design and seasoned merchandising associates," said Broader in a media release, adding, "Given its differentiated market position and loyal customer base, White House Black Market is uniquely positioned for success."

The company added that Pastrana brings to White House Black Market more than a decade of retail experience. Over the course of his career, Pastrana has held senior leadership positions at Zara, Topshop/Topman and most recently at Sears Holding Corporation, where he served as president of apparel since 2014.

"White House Black Market has already begun to make important improvements, including returning to the brand's core and shifting the assortment focus back to work wear, black and white and work-appropriate dresses. I look forward to partnering with Shelley and the entire White House Black Market team as we continue to strengthen the brand and deliver for our customers," added Pastrana.

Before joining Sears, Pastrana served as president North America for Topshop/Topman, where he managed the North American retail, wholesale and online businesses and led the commercial, retail, buying, merchandising, HR, finance, technology and operations teams. Prior to Topshop/TopMan, he spent eight years at Inditex, including serving as the managing director and CEO of Inditex USA, overseeing strategy and financial operations for Zara and Massimo Dutti. Earlier, he served as managing director for Zara Canada and western region director for Zara USA. He began his career at Inditex in stores and at headquarters in Spain.

