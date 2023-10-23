De Beers Brands appoints new chief executive

De Beers Group, the leading diamond company, has appointed Sandrine Conseiller as chief executive officer of De Beers Brands, replacing Marc Jacheet, who is leaving De Beers.

In a statement, De Beers said that Conseiller will oversee the development of De Beers’ Brands and investment in existing and new diamond markets. She will join the group’s executive committee on December 1.

Conseiller joins De Beers from Maus Freres Brands Group, where she spent eight years, most recently as chief executive of Aigle. Before that, she was group marketing and branding executive vice president for Lacoste.

She also spent almost two decades in leadership roles at Unilever, spanning marketing, general management and audit disciplines across various geographies.

Commenting on the appointment, Al Cook, chief executive of De Beers Group, said: “I’m delighted to welcome Sandrine to De Beers. Her track record as a leader of iconic, purpose-led brands speaks for itself. She has consistently driven transformation and growth. But I am even more impressed by her passion and values.

“Sandrine joins De Beers at an exciting time, as we grow the value of our 135-year old brand, and share magnificent diamond jewellery with our clients around the world. I look forward to working with her.”

Sandrine added: “I’m extremely excited to be joining De Beers, a truly iconic brand and the globally recognised home of diamonds. As the only diamond brand that starts at the source, I’ve been hugely inspired by the positive impact that De Beers diamonds create for the people and places where they are discovered.

“I’m looking forward to working with colleagues right around the world to further unlock the potential of De Beers’ brands through linking the beauty that diamonds bring to the world with the good that diamonds do.”